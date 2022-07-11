American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Shares Acquired by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in American States Water were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in American States Water by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,067,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,379,000 after buying an additional 5,954 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in American States Water by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 740,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,635,000 after buying an additional 13,034 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in American States Water by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 531,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,026,000 after buying an additional 12,431 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in American States Water by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 511,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,907,000 after buying an additional 43,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in American States Water by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 318,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,985,000 after buying an additional 6,548 shares during the last quarter. 72.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American States Water alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on American States Water from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on American States Water in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

American States Water stock opened at $82.13 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.31 and its 200-day moving average is $85.41. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.74. American States Water has a 12 month low of $71.22 and a 12 month high of $103.77.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $108.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.00 million. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 18.20%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that American States Water will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.58%.

In other news, insider Bryan K. Switzer sold 2,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total value of $211,414.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,935.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

American States Water Company Profile (Get Rating)

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.