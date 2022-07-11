Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Ervin Investment Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Ervin Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 84,640 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,141 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 11.1% of Ervin Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Ervin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $15,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 4.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 489,799 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $69,303,000 after buying an additional 19,689 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 226,589 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $40,235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,924 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,257 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 87,066 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $15,460,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 114,531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $20,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at $73,151,454.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total value of $1,319,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $22,475,583.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $147.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $143.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.81. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.04 and a twelve month high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 14.94%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AAPL. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Apple from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Fundamental Research cut their price objective on Apple from $179.32 to $175.24 and set an “average” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.83.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

