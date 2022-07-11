Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s 4th Largest Position

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA cut its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 92,645 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 944 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 5.1% of Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in Apple were worth $16,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,955 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 67,357 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,755,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 63,318 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,969 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,161,789 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $202,860,000 after purchasing an additional 5,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 13,450 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at $73,151,454.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total value of $1,319,280.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,475,583.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Apple from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Apple from $184.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $169.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a $185.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.83.

Shares of AAPL opened at $147.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.04 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $143.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 14.94%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

