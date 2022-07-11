Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Apeiron RIA LLC

Apeiron RIA LLC raised its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,995 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 1.1% of Apeiron RIA LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $25,228,507,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Apple by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,115,246 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $112,422,274,000 after buying an additional 10,951,705 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 1,841.6% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 8,755,560 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $78,548,000 after buying an additional 8,304,604 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $1,461,735,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Apple by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,549,427 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,247,094,000 after buying an additional 8,154,171 shares during the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total value of $1,319,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $22,475,583.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at $73,151,454.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple stock opened at $147.04 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.04 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $143.79 and a 200-day moving average of $159.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The company had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 14.94%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AAPL. Credit Suisse Group set a $169.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Apple from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $157.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.83.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

