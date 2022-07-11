Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,725 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,847 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 5.0% in the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 4,141 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 182.2% in the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 9,912 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 7.7% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,370 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $190.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Applied Materials from $172.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.27.

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,294,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

AMAT opened at $91.19 on Monday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.67 and a 12 month high of $167.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.99.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.05). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 57.17% and a net margin of 27.20%. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.87%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

