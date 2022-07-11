ARK Investment Management LLC Has $180,000 Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

ARK Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,029 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $1,631,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 5,525.0% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. UBS Group set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Apple from $157.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Fundamental Research cut their price target on shares of Apple from $179.32 to $175.24 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.83.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total transaction of $1,319,280.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,475,583.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $147.04 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $143.79 and a 200 day moving average of $159.81. The company has a market cap of $2.38 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.04 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The company had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.94%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

