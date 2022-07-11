ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $2,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 884.4% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 453.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period.

Shares of ARKW opened at $56.04 on Monday. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a one year low of $45.10 and a one year high of $162.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.18.

