Arlington Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 3,742 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,002 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,742 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up 1.2% of Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,548,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,113 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $12,873,000 after buying an additional 4,642 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 348.9% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 10,954 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 8,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 15,727 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,436,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $95.86 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $174.53 billion, a PE ratio of 66.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.24. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $92.01 and a 1 year high of $187.58.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $168.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.56.

About Walt Disney (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.