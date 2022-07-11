Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Boosts Stock Position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 85.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,607 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $4,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AFG. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 116.9% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in American Financial Group by 183.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in American Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in American Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in American Financial Group by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 419 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on American Financial Group to $178.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:AFG opened at $137.95 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.49. The stock has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.88. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.71 and a 1 year high of $152.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $1.11. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 28.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.26%.

In other news, Director Terry S. Jacobs sold 293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $41,028.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,205.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

