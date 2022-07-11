Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Decreases Stock Position in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its position in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 321,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 81,637 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Photronics were worth $5,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Photronics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 147,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in shares of Photronics by 1.7% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 71,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Photronics by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Photronics by 69.7% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Photronics by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 139,972 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares in the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Photronics alerts:

In other Photronics news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 2,000 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total transaction of $43,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,542,003.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $111,980. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PLAB opened at $18.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.49 and a 200 day moving average of $17.86. Photronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.98 and a 52-week high of $23.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.97.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. Photronics had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $204.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Photronics, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PLAB. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Photronics from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Photronics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Photronics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Photronics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

About Photronics (Get Rating)

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.