Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Grows Stock Position in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 168,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 13,073 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in CVR Energy were worth $4,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVI. SIR Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in CVR Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $6,370,000. CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new stake in CVR Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $4,086,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in CVR Energy by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 614,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,336,000 after purchasing an additional 198,851 shares during the period. Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CVR Energy in the fourth quarter worth $2,235,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in CVR Energy by 180.7% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 182,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 117,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

CVI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on CVR Energy from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on CVR Energy to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

CVI opened at $31.18 on Monday. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.22 and a 12-month high of $43.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 1.55.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.12. CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 1.94%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.33) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CVR Energy, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. CVR Energy’s payout ratio is currently 102.56%.

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

