Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $4.04 Million Holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) by 63.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,872 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $4,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 61.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Consolidated stock opened at $583.73 on Monday. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 12 month low of $378.15 and a 12 month high of $656.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $544.48 and its 200-day moving average is $536.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 1.00.

Coca-Cola Consolidated ( NASDAQ:COKE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $8.42 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 45.51% and a net margin of 4.03%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 27th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.09%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Coca-Cola Consolidated in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as carbonated beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

