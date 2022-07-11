Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $4.17 Million Stock Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Waters were worth $4,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Waters by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Waters by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,772 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,995,000 after buying an additional 5,003 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waters by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,997 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,824,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waters by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 312,564 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $116,461,000 after buying an additional 8,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waters by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 318,255 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $118,582,000 after buying an additional 57,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of Waters stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.78, for a total transaction of $1,315,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,623,961.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Waters stock opened at $346.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.80. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $288.32 and a 1 year high of $428.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $326.55 and a 200-day moving average of $324.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $690.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.08 million. Waters had a return on equity of 221.08% and a net margin of 24.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 12.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Waters in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Waters to $358.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Waters in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $355.43.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

