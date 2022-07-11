Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $4.27 Million Stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 2,152.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,326 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 18,468 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $4,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Albemarle by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,121,178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,132,257,000 after purchasing an additional 57,229 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,145,611 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $500,283,000 after buying an additional 71,109 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,241,023 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $290,114,000 after buying an additional 21,735 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,192,093 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $278,676,000 after buying an additional 67,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,091,953 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $255,266,000 after buying an additional 119,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

ALB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Albemarle from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Albemarle from $320.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Albemarle from $300.00 to $314.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Albemarle from $307.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Albemarle in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $273.15.

Shares of ALB stock opened at $205.93 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $169.50 and a 1 year high of $291.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.53, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.57.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.65. Albemarle had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 13.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 66.39%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

