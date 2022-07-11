Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $5.35 Million in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 210,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,348,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 342.3% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 247,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,599,000 after purchasing an additional 191,367 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 84,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 20,600 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 19,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 10,025 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Vontier by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 245,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,538,000 after acquiring an additional 7,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Vontier by 126.6% in the 4th quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 14,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 7,847 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus lowered their target price on Vontier from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Vontier from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Vontier from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

VNT opened at $22.32 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Vontier Co. has a one year low of $21.77 and a one year high of $37.08.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $748.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.84 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 102.18% and a net margin of 18.88%. Vontier’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Vontier’s payout ratio is 2.95%.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

