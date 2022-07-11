Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases Shares of 45,495 Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 45,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,244,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Addus HomeCare by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Addus HomeCare by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the 1st quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Addus HomeCare by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADUS. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $125.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Addus HomeCare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.60.

Shares of Addus HomeCare stock opened at $87.63 on Monday. Addus HomeCare Co. has a twelve month low of $68.57 and a twelve month high of $108.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.83.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $226.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Addus HomeCare news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 1,718 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $146,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $596,020. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 1,920 shares of company stock valued at $161,966 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

