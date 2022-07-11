Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Reduces Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 74.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,619 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 36,709 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Pool were worth $5,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pool by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Pool by 52.0% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Pool by 1.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,609 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Pool by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pool by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

POOL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Pool from $465.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Longbow Research raised shares of Pool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Pool from $485.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Pool from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pool has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL opened at $378.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.92. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $324.14 and a 52 week high of $582.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $382.49 and a 200 day moving average of $434.49.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $1.35. Pool had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 69.76%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 18.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 22.26%.

In related news, Director Martha S. Gervasi acquired 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $391.86 per share, with a total value of $117,558.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,622.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Peter D. Arvan acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $387.08 per share, for a total transaction of $193,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,931,221. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

