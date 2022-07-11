Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Increases Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,216 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 17,795 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 37,012 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,208,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 20,509 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,548,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 25,189 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,586,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on V shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.17.

V opened at $203.57 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.91 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. Visa’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.58%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.62, for a total transaction of $1,967,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,266,215.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,619,330. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Visa (Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.