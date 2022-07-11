Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Sells 55 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,017 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Schubert & Co acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 31.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GOOG. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,290.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Thirty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,308.53.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,403.37 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,264.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,545.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,044.16 and a 12-month high of $3,042.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Shares of Alphabet are going to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The company had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $26.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 13,528 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $456,164.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at $20,009,515.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 3,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,182.62, for a total value of $8,368,165.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,666,891.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,474 shares of company stock worth $19,745,321. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

