Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Trims Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp reduced its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,709 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 24,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 3,518 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 89,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,279,000 after acquiring an additional 4,775 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 18,221 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 58,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 71,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,235,000 after acquiring an additional 7,627 shares during the period. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,003. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PFE opened at $53.17 on Monday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.46 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $298.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.73.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PFE. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.95.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

