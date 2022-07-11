Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,623 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $1,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,972,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,074,000 after acquiring an additional 162,941 shares in the last quarter. Bayshore Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,674,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,805,000. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 102.4% during the first quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 20,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 143.6% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,080,000 after acquiring an additional 31,938 shares in the last quarter.

AVUS stock opened at $66.72 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.53. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $63.22 and a 52-week high of $81.26.

