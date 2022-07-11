Avestar Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 2,765 Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,188,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,539,000 after purchasing an additional 227,466 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,346,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,190,000 after buying an additional 54,726 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 1,257.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,126,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,958,000 after acquiring an additional 3,822,875 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,044,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,368 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 25.8% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,496,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,392,000 after purchasing an additional 511,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

DAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen began coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.78.

Shares of NYSE:DAR opened at $58.91 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.95. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.34 and a 52 week high of $87.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.23.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.02. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP John Bullock sold 12,374 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.70, for a total transaction of $1,023,329.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,055,319.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles L. Adair bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.95 per share, for a total transaction of $36,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,051 shares in the company, valued at $2,665,971.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,333 shares of company stock valued at $5,347,539 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

