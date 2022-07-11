Avestar Capital LLC Buys 234 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,561 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 197.9% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth about $1,349,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 200,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,310,000 after acquiring an additional 12,802 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 115.2% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 8,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 4,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 56.7% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $2,008,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,100.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $62.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.68. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.63 and a fifty-two week high of $69.47. The firm has a market cap of $86.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.12.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 47.14%.

MDLZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.55.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

