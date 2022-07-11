Avestar Capital LLC Buys 234 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 79.9% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 60,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after purchasing an additional 27,065 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its position in Mondelez International by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 7,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at $679,000. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $62.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $86.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.63 and a 12 month high of $69.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.14%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.55.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $2,008,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,100.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

