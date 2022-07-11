Avestar Capital LLC Buys 2,750 Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,756 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 30,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 4,445 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 30,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 61,347 shares of the bank’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 20,463 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 42,682 shares of the bank’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 11,162 shares during the period.

Shares of BBVA stock opened at $4.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $29.61 billion, a PE ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.44. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 1 year low of $4.24 and a 1 year high of $7.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 23.15%. Equities research analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Oddo Bhf lowered Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.50 ($6.77) to €6.20 ($6.46) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.40 ($6.67) to €6.00 ($6.25) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.17.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension and investment funds.

