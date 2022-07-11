Avestar Capital LLC Buys 991 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,725,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 12,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 237.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 185,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 130,327 shares during the period. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.1% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 9,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on ABBV. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.69.

In other news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,565. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.28, for a total value of $15,028,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,858,038.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 463,761 shares of company stock valued at $70,609,771. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE ABBV opened at $152.85 on Monday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.56 and a 52-week high of $175.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $149.17 and a 200-day moving average of $148.57. The company has a market capitalization of $270.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.01. AbbVie had a return on equity of 159.31% and a net margin of 22.00%. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 80.92%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

