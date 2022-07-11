Avestar Capital LLC Buys New Holdings in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN)

Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Citi Trends during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,638,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 587,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,686,000 after buying an additional 161,998 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Citi Trends by 1,133,757.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 158,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,708,000 after buying an additional 158,726 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citi Trends during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,414,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Citi Trends in the 1st quarter valued at about $575,000.

Get Citi Trends alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum downgraded Citi Trends from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Citi Trends in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Citi Trends to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Citi Trends to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.25.

In other news, SVP Jessica Berkowitz sold 1,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total value of $57,989.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,446 shares in the company, valued at $173,999.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CTRN opened at $24.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $208.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.91. Citi Trends, Inc. has a one year low of $21.70 and a one year high of $97.46.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 6.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Citi Trends Company Profile (Get Rating)

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. It offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Citi Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citi Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.