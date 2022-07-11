Avestar Capital LLC Buys New Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 180.0% during the first quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth $273,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at $2,131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LHX stock opened at $238.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $45.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.72. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.71 and a 52 week high of $279.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.05.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.10. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 48.17%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna cut their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.09.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

