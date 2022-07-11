Avestar Capital LLC Buys Shares of 22,000 VTEX (NYSE:VTEX)

Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in VTEX during the 4th quarter valued at $37,110,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of VTEX by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,598,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468,983 shares in the last quarter. Constellation Investimentos e Participacoes Ltda bought a new position in shares of VTEX during the fourth quarter worth about $13,680,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of VTEX during the fourth quarter worth about $1,919,000. Finally, VELT Partners Investimentos Ltda. grew its stake in VTEX by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. VELT Partners Investimentos Ltda. now owns 932,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,991,000 after purchasing an additional 30,100 shares in the last quarter. 48.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VTEX opened at $3.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.48 and a quick ratio of 5.48. The company has a market cap of $591.74 million and a P/E ratio of -8.54. VTEX has a 12 month low of $2.74 and a 12 month high of $33.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.22.

VTEX ( NYSE:VTEX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $34.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.43 million. VTEX had a negative net margin of 49.92% and a negative return on equity of 26.02%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that VTEX will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

VTEX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised VTEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on VTEX from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of VTEX from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.08.

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

