Avestar Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Avestar Capital LLC lessened its stake in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 568.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,189,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,238,000 after buying an additional 19,720,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Nokia Oyj in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,361,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 125.9% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,945,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,314,200 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 5,787,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,001,000 after purchasing an additional 54,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Nokia Oyj in the fourth quarter worth $35,134,000. 16.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NOK shares. TheStreet cut shares of Nokia Oyj from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. AlphaValue upgraded Nokia Oyj to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Nokia Oyj in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.64.

NYSE NOK opened at $4.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $26.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.81. Nokia Oyj has a 12 month low of $4.41 and a 12 month high of $6.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nokia Oyj will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.021 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Nokia Oyj’s payout ratio is currently 3.13%.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks covering technologies from 2G to 5G, and microwave radio links for transport networks.

