Avestar Capital LLC Grows Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,614 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

TEL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $169.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Cowen decreased their price target on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on TE Connectivity from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.36.

Shares of TEL stock opened at $115.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $37.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $107.12 and a fifty-two week high of $166.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.77.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the electronics maker to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 12,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.86, for a total transaction of $1,598,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,605. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

