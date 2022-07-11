Avestar Capital LLC Grows Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,016 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 317.8% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 30.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DELL opened at $42.92 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.41. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.33 and a 12-month high of $61.54. The firm has a market cap of $31.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The technology company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.23 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 126.94% and a net margin of 5.29%. Dell Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 18.11%.

In other Dell Technologies news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $304,120.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,985 shares in the company, valued at $967,285.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 47.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DELL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.77.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

