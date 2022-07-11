Avestar Capital LLC Grows Stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 785 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WAT. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new position in Waters during the fourth quarter worth about $412,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new position in shares of Waters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,181,000. Trek Financial LLC lifted its stake in Waters by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Waters by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV acquired a new stake in Waters during the 4th quarter valued at $360,000. Institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Waters alerts:

In other news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.78, for a total value of $1,315,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,623,961.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WAT stock opened at $346.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.80. Waters Co. has a one year low of $288.32 and a one year high of $428.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $326.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $324.22.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $690.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.08 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 221.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 12.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WAT. StockNews.com started coverage on Waters in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Waters to $358.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Waters in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $355.43.

Waters Company Profile (Get Rating)

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.