Avestar Capital LLC Has $219,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD)

Avestar Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD – Get Rating) by 94.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,398 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RCD. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 13,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 3,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RCD opened at $111.86 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.85. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.19 and a fifty-two week high of $161.48.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Discretionary (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as automobiles and components, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants, leisure, media and retailing that comprise the consumer discretionary sector of the S&P 500 Index.

