Avestar Capital LLC Has $262,000 Stock Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,854 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its position in Owens Corning by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 20,268 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Owens Corning during the first quarter worth $1,592,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth $5,195,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Owens Corning by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 210,384 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,093,000 after buying an additional 11,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 900,714 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,515,000 after acquiring an additional 395,541 shares in the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OC opened at $79.50 on Monday. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $72.97 and a fifty-two week high of $101.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.40 and a 200 day moving average of $89.65. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.42. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 4th. Investors of record on Monday, July 18th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 15th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 13.23%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OC. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $111.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Truist Financial downgraded Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Owens Corning from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Owens Corning presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.33.

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

