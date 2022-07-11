Avestar Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,159 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

NYSE:BURL opened at $152.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.28 and a twelve month high of $357.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.53.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 60.41% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BURL. Citigroup lowered their target price on Burlington Stores from $292.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $223.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Burlington Stores from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Burlington Stores from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.95.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

