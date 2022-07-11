Avestar Capital LLC Invests $207,000 in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Teck Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the first quarter worth $45,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. 55.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on TECK. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Teck Resources from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$67.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Teck Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Clarkson Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Teck Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.90.

Shares of TECK stock opened at $27.59 on Monday. Teck Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of $19.32 and a fifty-two week high of $45.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.82. The company has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.58, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.25.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.10. Teck Resources had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 18.76%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 97.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Teck Resources Limited will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.63%.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

