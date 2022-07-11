Avestar Capital LLC Invests $227,000 in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,128,341,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Elevance Health by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,582,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,085,000 after buying an additional 587,649 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 258.0% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 753,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,222,000 after acquiring an additional 543,396 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Elevance Health by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,638,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,613,667,000 after acquiring an additional 437,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 691.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 486,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,676,000 after acquiring an additional 425,351 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total value of $3,091,860.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,098,869.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total value of $208,798.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at $4,718,355.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,738 shares of company stock valued at $3,764,851 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ELV opened at $484.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $116.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $487.31 and its 200-day moving average is $475.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Elevance Health Inc. has a 1-year low of $355.43 and a 1-year high of $533.68.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.81 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.28 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.01 EPS. Analysts forecast that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $1.28 dividend. This is a boost from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 20.16%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Elevance Health from $453.00 to $574.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Elevance Health from $518.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Elevance Health from $575.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $527.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $555.76.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

