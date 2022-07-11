Avestar Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DAR. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 362.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Der Velden Jan Van sold 17,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $1,302,200.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,160,026.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John Bullock sold 12,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.70, for a total value of $1,023,329.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,496 shares in the company, valued at $9,055,319.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,333 shares of company stock valued at $5,347,539 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on DAR shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Stephens boosted their target price on Darling Ingredients from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com lowered Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.78.

Shares of DAR opened at $58.91 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.23. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.34 and a 1-year high of $87.59.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

