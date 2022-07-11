Avestar Capital LLC Makes New Investment in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

HIG stock opened at $65.67 on Monday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.31 and a twelve month high of $78.17. The firm has a market cap of $21.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.18%.

Several research firms have commented on HIG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.15.

In other news, EVP David C. Robinson sold 14,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.02, for a total transaction of $1,076,533.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $73.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 47,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.89, for a total transaction of $3,435,305.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,546,482.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,087 shares of company stock valued at $7,966,960 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

