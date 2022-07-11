Avestar Capital LLC Purchases 128 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. McLean Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.4% during the first quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $330.47 on Monday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $220.20 and a 12-month high of $334.52. The company has a market capitalization of $314.00 billion, a PE ratio of 48.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $305.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $280.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.07%.

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 target price for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.94.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 80,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.53, for a total transaction of $24,432,625.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,493,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,914,812,113.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,966,522.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,087,027 shares of company stock valued at $344,066,066. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

