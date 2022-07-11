Avestar Capital LLC Purchases 149 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,909 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 985.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Hasbro during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Hasbro during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Hasbro by 286.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Hasbro by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael Raymond Burns acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $87.70 per share, for a total transaction of $219,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,438,104.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christian P. Cocks bought 10,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $89.59 per share, for a total transaction of $905,038.18. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,908,012.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Hasbro stock opened at $83.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.15 and a beta of 0.84. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.32 and a 52-week high of $105.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.26.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.09%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hasbro in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Hasbro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price target on Hasbro from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.75.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

