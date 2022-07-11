Avestar Capital LLC Purchases 171 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AVY. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Avery Dennison by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 13.7% in the first quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Avery Dennison by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 2,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AVY. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Avery Dennison from $255.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $209.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avery Dennison has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.75.

NYSE AVY opened at $164.95 on Monday. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12 month low of $151.62 and a 12 month high of $229.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $168.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.21. The stock has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.93.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 40.50%. Avery Dennison’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

