Avestar Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 549 S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 549 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 96,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. 94.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Shares of SPGI opened at $352.48 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $339.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $384.31. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $311.87 and a 12-month high of $484.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $119.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.03.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.11). S&P Global had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.39 earnings per share. S&P Global’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.53%.

In other S&P Global news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total value of $673,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,468.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total transaction of $763,263.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,304.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

SPGI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on S&P Global from $495.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on S&P Global from $483.00 to $418.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $441.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $433.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.71.

S&P Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.