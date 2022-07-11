Avestar Capital LLC Sells 6,800 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:FMAY)

Avestar Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:FMAY – Get Rating) by 49.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FMAY. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 48,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 29,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 578.3% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 114,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,395,000 after acquiring an additional 4,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 50,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 7,923 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FMAY opened at $35.14 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.63. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May has a fifty-two week low of $33.41 and a fifty-two week high of $38.43.

