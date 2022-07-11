Avestar Capital LLC Takes $225,000 Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 549 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CX Institutional grew its holdings in S&P Global by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 19,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,034,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in S&P Global by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 8,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,130,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in S&P Global by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 37,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,715,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at $282,000. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total transaction of $673,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,468.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total transaction of $763,263.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,304.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SPGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $483.00 to $418.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on S&P Global from $401.00 to $398.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.71.

NYSE SPGI opened at $352.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $119.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.03. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $311.87 and a 52-week high of $484.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $339.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $384.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.11). S&P Global had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.53%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

