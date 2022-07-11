Avestar Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Avestar Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,031 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,221 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BOH. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,500 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $409,805.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 244,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,231,181.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Bank of Hawaii from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Shares of NYSE BOH opened at $75.89 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.56. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 1-year low of $70.97 and a 1-year high of $92.38. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.13.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $168.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.30 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 35.44% and a return on equity of 17.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.13%.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

