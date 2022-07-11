Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) Shares Bought by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Avista were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avista by 121.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Avista in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avista in the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avista in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avista in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AVA stock opened at $42.15 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.43. Avista Co. has a 1-year low of $37.73 and a 1-year high of $46.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Avista ( NYSE:AVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. Avista had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $448.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Avista Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.81%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AVA. Mizuho boosted their target price on Avista from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Avista in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other Avista news, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 7,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $335,588.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 130,398 shares in the company, valued at $5,737,512. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

