Bailard Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Bailard Inc. raised its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 43.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,357 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Exelon news, CEO John Tyler Anthony sold 4,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total value of $211,377.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,255.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EXC. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Exelon from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Argus boosted their price target on Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Exelon from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelon currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.15.

Exelon stock opened at $44.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $31.82 and a 52 week high of $50.71. The company has a market capitalization of $43.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.66.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). Exelon had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.3375 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 50.94%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

