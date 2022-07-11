Bailard Inc. Buys 1,280 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Bailard Inc. raised its stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) by 40.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,468 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in AECOM were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in AECOM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Get AECOM alerts:

NYSE:ACM opened at $65.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.60, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. AECOM has a 1-year low of $58.36 and a 1-year high of $79.97.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 1.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AECOM will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.10%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ACM. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on AECOM from $88.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on AECOM in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut AECOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AECOM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.50.

AECOM Profile (Get Rating)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services for governments, businesses, and organizations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.